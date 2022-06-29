Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,214. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

