Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,049 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.11. The stock had a trading volume of 230,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,001. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

