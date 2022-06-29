Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,310,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,547,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $350.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

