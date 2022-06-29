Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Ellevest Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $43,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 392,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,936,000 after purchasing an additional 44,470 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,486,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.