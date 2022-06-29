VeChain (VET) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $124.24 Million

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 29th. VeChain has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $124.24 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeChain has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015235 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

