Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Acquires 135,549 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,549 shares during the quarter. Palomar makes up about 4.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 4.21% of Palomar worth $68,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 934,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,552,000 after purchasing an additional 60,444 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth $15,929,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $29,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,982.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.98. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Palomar had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $79.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.