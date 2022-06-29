Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $563,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $1,306,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.0% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $226.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.96. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $219.31 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.89.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

