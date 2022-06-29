Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Trims Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 4.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Progressive worth $80,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,479,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,357 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.23.

Progressive stock opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.77. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $121.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

