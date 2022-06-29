VIMworld (VEED) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $441,249.00

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and $441,249.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,182.85 or 0.25923006 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00181740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00090792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,026.80 or 1.00167935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.