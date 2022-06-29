Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 2.5% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $105.84. 37,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,207. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.