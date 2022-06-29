Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 1,209 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after buying an additional 580,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after buying an additional 406,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,839,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after buying an additional 848,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 539,650 shares worth $29,123,312. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.34. The stock had a trading volume of 84,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

