Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $139.97

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $139.97 and last traded at $139.97, with a volume of 1534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.37.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.73.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

