Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Jonathan Green Sells 131,558 Shares

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Green sold 131,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $21,049.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Jonathan Green sold 238,980 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total value of $35,847.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Jonathan Green sold 131,558 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $22,364.86.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jonathan Green sold 131,558 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $21,049.28.

On Monday, June 6th, Jonathan Green sold 101,687 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $17,286.79.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jonathan Green sold 170,889 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $30,760.02.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jonathan Green sold 255,891 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $48,619.29.

On Friday, May 27th, Jonathan Green sold 130,009 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $26,001.80.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jonathan Green sold 47,888 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $9,577.60.

On Friday, May 20th, Jonathan Green sold 24,837 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $5,215.77.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jonathan Green sold 8,828 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $1,942.16.

Shares of WTRH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 4,496,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,748. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.99.

Waitr ( NASDAQ:WTRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.04 million for the quarter. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 47.34%.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on Waitr from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 1,466.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 372,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 1,401.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,120,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after buying an additional 11,313,365 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About Waitr (Get Rating)

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms.

