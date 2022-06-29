Warp Finance Price Up 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $18.92 or 0.00094015 BTC on exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $88,420.77 and $24,672.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

