Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,858,660. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.90. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.