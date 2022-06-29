Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG opened at $201.99 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

