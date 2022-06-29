Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,877,000. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of LQD stock opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.43. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.10 and a 12-month high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.