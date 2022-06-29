Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,537,000 after acquiring an additional 197,780 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Welltower by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 273,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,313,000 after buying an additional 38,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.93.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average is $87.51.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

