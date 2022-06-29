West Coast Financial LLC Has $12.29 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Aflac comprises about 1.9% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $60.58. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

