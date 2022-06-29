West Coast Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,846,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $78.70. 65,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,837,423. The company has a market capitalization of $167.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

