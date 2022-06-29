Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:WPRT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,584. The company has a market cap of $176.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.41. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

