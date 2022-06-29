Whelan Financial Buys 4,443 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Whelan Financial grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.3% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,253,000 after buying an additional 137,307 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,254,000 after buying an additional 216,147 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

