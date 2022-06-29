WINkLink Hits Market Capitalization of $107.54 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 29th. WINkLink has a market cap of $107.54 million and approximately $54.74 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WINkLink has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00178085 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.07 or 0.01440237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00081056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014921 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

