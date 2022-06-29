Winpak Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of TSE WPK traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 38,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,446. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05. Winpak has a twelve month low of C$34.74 and a twelve month high of C$44.88.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$349.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$325.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Winpak will post 2.6668867 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Winpak from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Winpak from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

