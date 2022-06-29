Wolf Group Capital Advisors Cuts Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,925 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 35,690 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.83.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.63. 6,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average of $99.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $119.07.

About Citrix Systems (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.