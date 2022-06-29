Wolf Group Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,929 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,600,467. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

