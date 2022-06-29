Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $1.31 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,489 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSLC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,151,000 after buying an additional 119,605 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,608,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,047,000 after purchasing an additional 207,517 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $75.75. 740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,137. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $72.19 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.84.

