Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 20,502 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Salesforce by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Salesforce by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total transaction of $486,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,521,430.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,777,846 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.01. 91,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,923,729. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.09 and a 200 day moving average of $202.46. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

