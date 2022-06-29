Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 48,525 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,525 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 119,411 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,184,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,130,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 68,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter.

HERO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.24. 575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $32.68.

