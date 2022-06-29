Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 77,820 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,820 shares during the period. Papa John’s International accounts for 2.0% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

PZZA stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.45. 1,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,950. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.54. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.46 and a 1-year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

