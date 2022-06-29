Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 9,551 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,551 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 147,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,078.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.84. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

