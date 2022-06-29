Wolf Group Capital Advisors Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,514 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.3% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.03. 152,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,763,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.91. The firm has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

