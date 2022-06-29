Wownero Market Cap Reaches $2.09 Million (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $7,177.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wownero has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

