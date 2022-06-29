XGOX (XGOX) 1-Day Volume Tops $58.00

XGOX (XGOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 29th. XGOX has a total market capitalization of $40,510.24 and approximately $58.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XGOX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, XGOX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,273.86 or 0.99652476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00036790 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00023407 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XGOX Coin Profile

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum . XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “Go! is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

XGOX Coin Trading

