Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.64. 15,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,395. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.39. The company has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

