Xponance Inc. Has $17.90 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,782 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Starbucks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after buying an additional 787,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.64. 91,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,519,411. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $88.62. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

