XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

XTRABYTES (XBY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $175,070.20 and approximately $19.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 87.9% against the dollar and now trades at $481.67 or 0.02367538 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00181188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00079236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014500 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

