Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Hayati Yarkadas Sells 5,898 Shares

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hayati Yarkadas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xylem alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of Xylem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76.

On Monday, May 9th, Hayati Yarkadas sold 75 shares of Xylem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $6,477.75.

XYL traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $78.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,955. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average is $92.37.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.