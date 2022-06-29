Ycash (YEC) Hits Market Cap of $839,435.50

Ycash (YEC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $839,435.50 and approximately $189.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YEC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,599,616 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

