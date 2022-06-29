ZENZO (ZNZ) Trading Up 26.7% Over Last Week

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $158,418.62 and approximately $676.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00087291 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00025320 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001479 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00047353 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

