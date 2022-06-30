0Chain (ZCN) Price Up 38% Over Last Week

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 38% against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $63,790.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000468 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2,238.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00079750 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

