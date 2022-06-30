17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,575 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.86. 71,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,589,172. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.38, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.69. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TTD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

