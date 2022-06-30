17 Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,145 Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,125,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock traded down $7.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,019. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.00.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

