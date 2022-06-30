17 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 427 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

NYSE:NOW traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $471.90. 17,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $463.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.32. The company has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 434.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,332. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

