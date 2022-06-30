200 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Purchased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $265,158,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FMC by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $67,306,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in FMC by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 918,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 540,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,183. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.56 and its 200-day moving average is $118.71.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

