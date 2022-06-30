2,162 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,162 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $113.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.63.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

