45,200 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 3.0% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $89.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average of $99.41. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

