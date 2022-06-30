555 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $331.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.90. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

