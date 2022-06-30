AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.42

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 35070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKFRY shares. Danske raised AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 8.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

