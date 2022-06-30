Abcam (LON:ABC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,316.28

Abcam plc (LON:ABC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,316.28 ($16.15) and traded as low as GBX 1,191 ($14.61). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,202 ($14.75), with a volume of 139,313 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($22.08) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.18) target price on shares of Abcam in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($23.92) to GBX 1,700 ($20.86) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The firm has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 620.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,165.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,311.89.

In related news, insider Mara G. Aspinall purchased 3,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,436 ($17.62) per share, with a total value of £43,611.32 ($53,504.26).

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

